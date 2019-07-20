Home
CLIVE EDGAR BONDFIELD Returned to his heavenly home on Friday the 5th of July 2019. His firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace. He was born November 12th 1932 and was a loving Father to Alan, Sandra, Peter, John and Steven who blessed him with his 13 Grandchildren Katie, Nikkie, Lowanni, Sarah, Matthew, Isaiah, Timothy, Caleb, Rachel, Jemma, Jacklyn, James and Peter. A memorial service will be held at a later date, for details contact Pete on 0431 382 956.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
