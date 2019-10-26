Home
Clive THORNE


1946 - 2019
CLIVE HAMILTON THORNE

3 February 1946 - 20 October 2019



Loving husband of Susan (deceased).

Cherished father and father-in-law to

Sarah, Doug, Darryn and Penny.

Adored Poppy to

Max, Lara, Nellie, George and Claudia.



Until we meet again, may God

hold you safely in the palm of His hand.



The funeral service for Clive will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

30 October 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Private burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Red Cross Drought Appeal.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
