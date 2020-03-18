|
|
COLETTE WINTER
12 July 1940 - 15 March 2020
Dearly loved wife of Howard.
Mother and mother-in-law of
Malcolm and Jo, David and Jennifer.
Step-mother to Denise, Anthony, Jillian,
Craig, Donna, Trevor and their families.
Nonna to Christopher, Michael,
Pierce and Kiefer.
Sister of Tessie.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by all her family.
We are all blessed to have such
a beautiful person in our lives.
The funeral service for Colette will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Saturday,
21 March 2020 commencing at 10:00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020