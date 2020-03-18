Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
More Obituaries for Colette WINTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colette WINTER


1940 - 2020
Colette WINTER Obituary
COLETTE WINTER

12 July 1940 - 15 March 2020



Dearly loved wife of Howard.

Mother and mother-in-law of

Malcolm and Jo, David and Jennifer.

Step-mother to Denise, Anthony, Jillian,

Craig, Donna, Trevor and their families.

Nonna to Christopher, Michael,

Pierce and Kiefer.

Sister of Tessie.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by all her family.



We are all blessed to have such

a beautiful person in our lives.



The funeral service for Colette will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Saturday,

21 March 2020 commencing at 10:00am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
