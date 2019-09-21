|
|
GAFFA GEUE
COLIN MAXWELL GEUE
Born Gawler South Australia,
7 November 1937.
Died Canberra, 16 September 2019.
Beloved husband of Jean (nee Keays),
for 54 years.
Son of Helen and Max (both dec).
Brother of Kevin (Canada), Bob (Brisbane)
and Shirley Ganley (Buderim).
Thanks to all the kind people at
Canberra Aged Care and their lots of hugs.
Gaff went at his time and slipped away
quietly after we left.
The funeral service for Gaffa will be held in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Thursday, 26 September 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
Please bring a flower from your garden.
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019