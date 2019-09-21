Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for COLIN GEUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLIN GAFFA GEUE


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
COLIN GAFFA GEUE Obituary
GAFFA GEUE

COLIN MAXWELL GEUE

Born Gawler South Australia,

7 November 1937.

Died Canberra, 16 September 2019.



Beloved husband of Jean (nee Keays),

for 54 years.

Son of Helen and Max (both dec).

Brother of Kevin (Canada), Bob (Brisbane)

and Shirley Ganley (Buderim).



Thanks to all the kind people at

Canberra Aged Care and their lots of hugs.

Gaff went at his time and slipped away

quietly after we left.



The funeral service for Gaffa will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Thursday, 26 September 2019,

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Private cremation.

Please bring a flower from your garden.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.