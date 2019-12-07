|
|
Colin Ian MURRAY
23.11.1930 - 2.12.2019
Loved husband of Janet.
Loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Forever with his Lord Jesus
A celebration of Colin's life will be held in
St Stephen's Presbyterian Church,
Morisset St, Queanbeyan, on
TUESDAY 10 December 2019,
commencing at 11.30am.
Burial will follow at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider
a donation to
Queanbeyan Hospital Inpatient Unit.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019