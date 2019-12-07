Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St Stephen's Presbyterian Church
Morisset St
Queanbeyan
Colin MURRAY


1930 - 2019
Colin MURRAY Obituary
Colin Ian MURRAY

23.11.1930 - 2.12.2019



Loved husband of Janet.

Loving father, grandfather

and great grandfather.



Forever with his Lord Jesus



A celebration of Colin's life will be held in

St Stephen's Presbyterian Church,

Morisset St, Queanbeyan, on

TUESDAY 10 December 2019,

commencing at 11.30am.

Burial will follow at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



In lieu of flowers, please consider

a donation to

Queanbeyan Hospital Inpatient Unit.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
