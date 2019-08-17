|
|
THE REVEREND
COLIN GEOFFREY TUNBRIDGE
2 September 1934 - 12 August 2019
Son of Charles (Henry) and Florence Tunbridge,
brother to John, Dorothy and Ray (all dec'd).
Devoted husband of
Dr Dorothy Jean Tunbridge (dec'd).
Brother-in-law of Betty Newman, Casino NSW,
and Betty Tunbridge (dec'd).
Loved uncle of Geoffrey, Graeme and Susan Tunbridge and great-uncle to their children.
Special friend of the Dowling family,
and of the Aboriginal people
of Nepabunna, South Australia.
Much loved by many friends.
Former Rector of the Anglican Churches
of St Simon's, Giralang and
Christ Church, Hawker.
'An eloquent, kind and gentle soul'
Special thanks to Dr Kate McCallum,
Dr Sudheer Gudapalli and the caring staff at
John Flynn House, St Andrews Village, Hughes.
A funeral service and celebration of Colin's life and work will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Hawker Place, Hawker on Monday,
19 August 2019, commencing at 11:30.
All welcome.
No flowers on request.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019