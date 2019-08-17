Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for COLIN TUNBRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLIN TUNBRIDGE

Add a Memory
COLIN TUNBRIDGE Obituary
THE REVEREND

COLIN GEOFFREY TUNBRIDGE

2 September 1934 - 12 August 2019



Son of Charles (Henry) and Florence Tunbridge,

brother to John, Dorothy and Ray (all dec'd).

Devoted husband of

Dr Dorothy Jean Tunbridge (dec'd).

Brother-in-law of Betty Newman, Casino NSW,

and Betty Tunbridge (dec'd).

Loved uncle of Geoffrey, Graeme and Susan Tunbridge and great-uncle to their children.

Special friend of the Dowling family,

and of the Aboriginal people

of Nepabunna, South Australia.

Much loved by many friends.

Former Rector of the Anglican Churches

of St Simon's, Giralang and

Christ Church, Hawker.



'An eloquent, kind and gentle soul'



Special thanks to Dr Kate McCallum,

Dr Sudheer Gudapalli and the caring staff at

John Flynn House, St Andrews Village, Hughes.



A funeral service and celebration of Colin's life and work will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Hawker Place, Hawker on Monday,

19 August 2019, commencing at 11:30.



All welcome.

No flowers on request.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COLIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.