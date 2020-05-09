|
|
COLLEEN COTTER
22 June 1935 - 6 May 2020
Our beautiful mother went to heaven
after saying her goodbyes.
Now reunited with her beloved husband
Bill (5/11/21 - 10/5/91) after 29 years apart.
Loving daughter of Jean and Clinton Ingold
( both deceased).
Cherished sister to Ted & Jim (dec).
Loved sister-in-law to Di, Bern,
Jack & Clare (both dec),
Mary & Theo (both dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Garry & Margaret, David & Carol,
Cathy & Dave, Liam & Catherine
Lizzy & Mark, and Michael.
Much adored and loved by her
14 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Treasured by her neices & nephews.
A Private Funeral will be held at Michelago.
A Memorial Service to celebrate
Mum's life will be held at a date to be advised.
God saw that you were weary,
The hill to steep to climb.
He gently closed your tired eyes,
And whispered Peace Be Thine.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020