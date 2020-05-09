Home
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Michelago
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Colleen COTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen COTTER


1935 - 2020
Colleen COTTER Obituary
COLLEEN COTTER

22 June 1935 - 6 May 2020



Our beautiful mother went to heaven

after saying her goodbyes.



Now reunited with her beloved husband

Bill (5/11/21 - 10/5/91) after 29 years apart.

Loving daughter of Jean and Clinton Ingold

( both deceased).

Cherished sister to Ted & Jim (dec).

Loved sister-in-law to Di, Bern,

Jack & Clare (both dec),

Mary & Theo (both dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Garry & Margaret, David & Carol,

Cathy & Dave, Liam & Catherine

Lizzy & Mark, and Michael.

Much adored and loved by her

14 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.

Treasured by her neices & nephews.



A Private Funeral will be held at Michelago.



A Memorial Service to celebrate

Mum's life will be held at a date to be advised.



God saw that you were weary,

The hill to steep to climb.

He gently closed your tired eyes,

And whispered Peace Be Thine.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
