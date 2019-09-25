Home
Cornelis VAN GOOL


1933 - 2019
Cornelis VAN GOOL Obituary
CORNELIS VAN GOOL

( KEES )



21/06/1933 - 21/09/2019



Beloved husband of Adriana.

Devoted father of Eveline, Mieke, Monique

and Kees and their partners.

Adoring grandfather of Marlous, Mark,

Denise, Maddie, Monique, Thomas,

Annelise and their partners.

Loving great grandfather of Jade, Mia,

Jordan and Pim.



Loved and adored, always



Relatives and friends are invited to attend

his funeral service to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

tomorrow THURSDAY, 26 September 2019,

commencing at 9am.



No flowers by request, donations appreciated

to Alzheimer's Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019
