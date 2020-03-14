Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
More Obituaries for Craig FACCIONI
Craig FACCIONI


1967 - 2020
Craig FACCIONI Obituary
CRAIG ANTONY FACCIONI

13 June 1967 - 5 March 2020



Beloved partner of Monica.

Loved father to Freya and Brock.

Much loved by Jade and Paige.

Brother of Rhonan Higgins.

Son of Judith.



Gone suddenly, but with us forever.



A funeral service for Craig will be held at the

Marquee at Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday

20 March 2020 at 4:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation

may be made in Craig's memory to the

Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

Envelopes will be made available.



Published in The Canberra Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
