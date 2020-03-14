|
|
CRAIG ANTONY FACCIONI
13 June 1967 - 5 March 2020
Beloved partner of Monica.
Loved father to Freya and Brock.
Much loved by Jade and Paige.
Brother of Rhonan Higgins.
Son of Judith.
Gone suddenly, but with us forever.
A funeral service for Craig will be held at the
Marquee at Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday
20 March 2020 at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation
may be made in Craig's memory to the
Australian Wildlife Conservancy.
Envelopes will be made available.
Published in The Canberra Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020