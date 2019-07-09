Home
DALLAS REGINALD HANRAHAN

In Loving Memory of Dallas Reginald Hanrahan 21 December 1929 - 05 July 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Yass on Friday 5 July 2019. Survived by his devoted wife Valerie, cherished Father and Father-in-Law of Ross & Jacq, Michael & Susan, Grant & Judy, Margaret & Steven and his beloved grandchildren, Claire, Eleanor, Patrick Ashlee, Grace (dec), Dallas, Oliver, Casey and Lauren. Dearly loved & will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Requiem Mass for Dallas, in St Augustine's Catholic Church, Meehan Street, Yass on Thursday 11th July 2019 commencing at 1.00 pm. The cortege will then leave for interment in the Yass Lawn Cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street, Yass, NSW 2582 (02) 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on July 9, 2019
