|
|
DANIEL ROBERT BROWN
Aged 19 years.
Passed away unexpectedly on
Monday, 24 June 2019.
Cherished son of Brian and Anne.
Beloved brother of Hayden, Rebecca,
Samantha and Jack.
A dear friend to many.
Now at peace.
Always loved, never fogotten.
A prayer service for Daniel will be held in
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on
TUESDAY, 9 July 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Burial will follow at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
https://menslink.org.au in Daniel's name.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019