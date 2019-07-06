Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel BROWN


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Daniel BROWN Obituary
DANIEL ROBERT BROWN

Aged 19 years.



Passed away unexpectedly on

Monday, 24 June 2019.



Cherished son of Brian and Anne.

Beloved brother of Hayden, Rebecca,

Samantha and Jack.

A dear friend to many.



Now at peace.

Always loved, never fogotten.



A prayer service for Daniel will be held in

St Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on

TUESDAY, 9 July 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

Burial will follow at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

https://menslink.org.au in Daniel's name.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.