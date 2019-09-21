|
DANIEL ELFVING 20 May 1991 - 18 September 2018 Dearest Daniel, We little knew that day, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide. And although we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again We miss you beautiful boy. Until we meet again. Love always Renae, Steve and Kelsey xxxxxx 'Live for today, place no trust in tomorrow'
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019