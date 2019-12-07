|
|
DANIEL HAY JACKSON
7 March 1975 - 1 December 2019
Loved and loving husband of Mathew.
Much loved son, brother, uncle and friend.
Mahal ko kayo lahat boss at mga kaibigan ko.
Forever in our hearts,
you will never be forgotten.
On the day, please dress casually
in bright colourful clothes in honour of Dan.
The funeral service for Dan will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
12 December 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019