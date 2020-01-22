Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Daphne Louise COLLINS


1931 - 2020
Daphne Louise COLLINS Obituary
DAPHNE LOUISE COLLINS

29.06.1931 - 16.01.2020

Passed away peacefully.



Dearly loved wife of Sandy (dec).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane,

Cheryl and Godwin, Vickie and Peter, Mark,

and Steven.

Loved Grandmother of Summa, Brooke,

Siann, Gregory, Leigh, Kimberly (dec),

Ashlee, Lewis, Tyson, Rowan, Latifa,

Morgaine, Sidi, Bronte, Geillis, Alexine,

Shanon and Niamh.

Great Grandmother of 13.



A devoted wife and mother whose love

and patience was unwavering.



The Funeral Service for Daphne will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

tomorrow THURSDAY, 23 January 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020
