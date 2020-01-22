|
|
DAPHNE LOUISE COLLINS
29.06.1931 - 16.01.2020
Passed away peacefully.
Dearly loved wife of Sandy (dec).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane,
Cheryl and Godwin, Vickie and Peter, Mark,
and Steven.
Loved Grandmother of Summa, Brooke,
Siann, Gregory, Leigh, Kimberly (dec),
Ashlee, Lewis, Tyson, Rowan, Latifa,
Morgaine, Sidi, Bronte, Geillis, Alexine,
Shanon and Niamh.
Great Grandmother of 13.
A devoted wife and mother whose love
and patience was unwavering.
The Funeral Service for Daphne will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell
tomorrow THURSDAY, 23 January 2020,
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 22, 2020