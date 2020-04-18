|
David Michael Adams 26 May 1945 - 9 April 2020 The best of fellows. Engaging teacher and wonderful colleague and friend. Adored by his wife, Jill. Loved by their families in the UK. Enjoyed and valued by his friends in Australia and overseas. Appreciated by his thousands of students. Died of a sudden and rare brain infection. Always well prepared, but not for this. His love and humour will stay with us. Born and educated in Beccles, Suffolk and at the London School of Economics. Came to Australia to teach at the University of Queensland from 1969 to 1973. Moved to Canberra to teach Political Science at the ANU from 1973 until 2011. He loved living in Canberra. He found it the perfect place to walk around the lake, to observe political life, often with wry amusement, and to share with friends his enthusiasms for ideas, books, films, art and music. David was privately cremated. A gathering of his friends will be planned later in the year. With thanks to the excellent Canberra Hospital neurosurgeons and ICU doctors, nurses, wardsmen and cleaners, who did everything they could to overcome his infection and keep him comfortable. They were superb.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020