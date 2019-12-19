Home
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert Hall
100 Commonwealth Avenue
Yarralumla
David Andrew WRIGHT


1966 - 2019
David Andrew WRIGHT Obituary
DAVID ANDREW WRIGHT

3 November 1966 - 15 December 2019



Passed away peacefully at home,

with his wife and sisters by his side.



Beloved husband of Michelle.

Much loved and loving father and step-father

of Gabrielle, Alexandra, Magnus,

Astrid and Zara.

Cherished son of Don and Margaret

(deceased) and loved step-son of Jean.

Dearly loved by his sisters Jennifer, Roslyn

and their families.



His family wish to give thanks to

the In-Home nursing staff of

Clare Holland House,

and to the dedicated oncology specialists

and health providers who cared for David

throughout his illness.



A funeral for David will be held at

the Albert Hall, 100 Commonwealth Avenue,

Yarralumla on FRIDAY 20 December 2019,

commencing at 10:00am.



In lieu of flowers, the family wish

that donations be made to the

Australia and New Zealand

Sarcoma Association in memory of David.

In order to donate please visit

sarcoma.org.au.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 19, 2019
