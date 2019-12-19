|
|
DAVID ANDREW WRIGHT
3 November 1966 - 15 December 2019
Passed away peacefully at home,
with his wife and sisters by his side.
Beloved husband of Michelle.
Much loved and loving father and step-father
of Gabrielle, Alexandra, Magnus,
Astrid and Zara.
Cherished son of Don and Margaret
(deceased) and loved step-son of Jean.
Dearly loved by his sisters Jennifer, Roslyn
and their families.
His family wish to give thanks to
the In-Home nursing staff of
Clare Holland House,
and to the dedicated oncology specialists
and health providers who cared for David
throughout his illness.
A funeral for David will be held at
the Albert Hall, 100 Commonwealth Avenue,
Yarralumla on FRIDAY 20 December 2019,
commencing at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family wish
that donations be made to the
Australia and New Zealand
Sarcoma Association in memory of David.
In order to donate please visit
sarcoma.org.au.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 19, 2019