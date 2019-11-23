Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Christopher's Cathedral
55 Franklin Street
Manuka
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CUSACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David CUSACK


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
David CUSACK Obituary
DAVID CUSACK

27 October 1930 - 19 November 2019



Beloved husband of Elizabeth.

Loved and loving father and father in law of

Margaret Anne & Simon Reynolds, Peter & Sam,

Pauline and Leo & Angela.

Adored grandfather of

James, Matthew & Sophie Reynolds and

Max, MaÃ¯a & Claudia Cusack.

Loved brother of John Cusack & Joan Waldren.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

David will be celebrated at

St Christopher's Cathedral,

55 Franklin Street, Manuka

on Tuesday, 26 November 2019

commencing at 10.00 am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Requiescat in Pace



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -