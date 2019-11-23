|
|
DAVID CUSACK
27 October 1930 - 19 November 2019
Beloved husband of Elizabeth.
Loved and loving father and father in law of
Margaret Anne & Simon Reynolds, Peter & Sam,
Pauline and Leo & Angela.
Adored grandfather of
James, Matthew & Sophie Reynolds and
Max, MaÃ¯a & Claudia Cusack.
Loved brother of John Cusack & Joan Waldren.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
David will be celebrated at
St Christopher's Cathedral,
55 Franklin Street, Manuka
on Tuesday, 26 November 2019
commencing at 10.00 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019