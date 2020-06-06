|
|
DAVID JOHN MATHER
30 November 1936 - 28 May 2020
Adoring husband of Therese.
Beautiful dad to Jon-Paul and Danielle.
Loving father-in-law to
Georgia-Kate and Robert.
Proud granddad to Amelie, Harry and William.
A kind and loving gentleman to the end.
Our most sincere thanks to the beautiful staff
at Clare Holland House for the incredible
kindness, respect and love you showed
David and our family.
A funeral service was held yesterday for David
at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, Holt.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020