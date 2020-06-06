Home
David John MATHER


1936 - 2020
David John MATHER Obituary
DAVID JOHN MATHER

30 November 1936 - 28 May 2020



Adoring husband of Therese.

Beautiful dad to Jon-Paul and Danielle.

Loving father-in-law to

Georgia-Kate and Robert.

Proud granddad to Amelie, Harry and William.



A kind and loving gentleman to the end.



Our most sincere thanks to the beautiful staff

at Clare Holland House for the incredible

kindness, respect and love you showed

David and our family.



A funeral service was held yesterday for David

at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, Holt.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
