Wignall
David John
47
PAPA
19.09.1945 - 30.05.2019
One whole year and I'm still waiting for you to fix everything, me and knuckle are useless without you. I miss you more everyday but Andrew is doing an incredible job looking after Mama and me.
I still don't know how to live without you but I'm trying my best to make you proud. I'd do anything to be able to annoy you and talk too much.
We're listening to Mick and the boys and having Villi's pies and chocolate milkshakes all day.
I miss you Papa, my best friend and my hero forever. I love you so much, your baby Harry. 47
William Cole
[email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2020