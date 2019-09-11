|
CROOKE Dr David Keith 21 September 1957 - 27 August 2019 Much loved oldest son of Judy Crooke and Norman Crooke (dec). Older brother of Cathy Barber, Ian and Graham Crooke. Beloved father of Julian and Miranda. Passed away unexpectedly at home. He had struggled with complications of his cancer treatment but lived every day striving to be positive and grateful for his blessings in life. The Funeral will be held in the CCGS Chapel in Claremont, WA on Saturday 21.9.19 at 9am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019