|
|
DAVID EDWIN LEE
21 April 1954 - 6 October 2019
Loved husband and friend of Sue.
Dad and father-in-law of Fiona and Tony,
Andrew and Claire.
Grandpa of Alex, Zach and Rainer.
A special thank you to the staff of
Canberra Region Cancer Centre,
especially James De Rozario, Jen Northey
and Lachlan, and also the staff of
Clare Holland House.
A celebration of the life of David will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on WEDNESDAY 16 October 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Lymphoma Australia,
would be greatly appreciated.
https://www.lymphoma.org.au/donations
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019