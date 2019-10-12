Home
David LEE


1954 - 2019
David LEE Obituary
DAVID EDWIN LEE

21 April 1954 - 6 October 2019



Loved husband and friend of Sue.

Dad and father-in-law of Fiona and Tony,

Andrew and Claire.

Grandpa of Alex, Zach and Rainer.



A special thank you to the staff of

Canberra Region Cancer Centre,

especially James De Rozario, Jen Northey

and Lachlan, and also the staff of

Clare Holland House.



A celebration of the life of David will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on WEDNESDAY 16 October 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Lymphoma Australia,

would be greatly appreciated.

https://www.lymphoma.org.au/donations



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
