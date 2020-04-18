Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for David MADEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MADEW


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
David MADEW Obituary
In Loving Memory of



Dr David Michael Madew



31 October 1935 to 11 April 2020



Husband of

Barbara Anne Millar and Jill Blackman

Loving father of

David Charles Madew,

Sarah Anne Madew,

Peter Michael Sydney Madew,

Elizabeth Catriona Madew and

John Angus Madew.

Grandfather of Harrison, Anthony, Maxwell, Isabel, David, Conrad, Jack, Catriona, Alice, Arielle, Felicia, Alexander, Nathanial & Dominic.



Private cremation to be held on

Thursday 23rd April 2020.



Memorial planned to be held at the Queanbeyan Bicentenary Hall

on Saturday 21st November 2020

(subject to local restriction & confirmation)



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -