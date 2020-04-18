|
|
In Loving Memory of
Dr David Michael Madew
31 October 1935 to 11 April 2020
Husband of
Barbara Anne Millar and Jill Blackman
Loving father of
David Charles Madew,
Sarah Anne Madew,
Peter Michael Sydney Madew,
Elizabeth Catriona Madew and
John Angus Madew.
Grandfather of Harrison, Anthony, Maxwell, Isabel, David, Conrad, Jack, Catriona, Alice, Arielle, Felicia, Alexander, Nathanial & Dominic.
Private cremation to be held on
Thursday 23rd April 2020.
Memorial planned to be held at the Queanbeyan Bicentenary Hall
on Saturday 21st November 2020
(subject to local restriction & confirmation)
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020