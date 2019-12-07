Home
David Norman DOWNIE


1944 - 2019
David Norman DOWNIE Obituary
DAVID NORMAN DOWNIE

( Pop to his family )

1 November 1944 - 29 November 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House



Son of Norman (dec) and Selma.

Devoted life partner of Liz.

Dearly loved father to Michelle and Paul,

and father-in-law to David and Kate.

Adored Pop to grandchildren Sean, Claire,

Reyner, Bethwynn and Justin.

Brother and brother-in-law to Christine and

Kevin, and uncle to their children.



He will be greatly missed



Warm thanks and gratitude to the staff

at Clare Holland House, and to the nursing

staff of Ward 4A at the Canberra Hospital

for their care and kindness.



The Funeral Service for David will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on MONDAY, 16 December 2019 at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making

a donation to the Royal Flying Doctor Service

in David's name.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
