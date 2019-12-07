|
|
DAVID NORMAN DOWNIE
( Pop to his family )
1 November 1944 - 29 November 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House
Son of Norman (dec) and Selma.
Devoted life partner of Liz.
Dearly loved father to Michelle and Paul,
and father-in-law to David and Kate.
Adored Pop to grandchildren Sean, Claire,
Reyner, Bethwynn and Justin.
Brother and brother-in-law to Christine and
Kevin, and uncle to their children.
He will be greatly missed
Warm thanks and gratitude to the staff
at Clare Holland House, and to the nursing
staff of Ward 4A at the Canberra Hospital
for their care and kindness.
The Funeral Service for David will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on MONDAY, 16 December 2019 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making
a donation to the Royal Flying Doctor Service
in David's name.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019