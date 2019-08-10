Home
More Obituaries for David POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David POWELL


1933 - 2019
David POWELL Obituary
DAVID ROGER THORNE POWELL 3 August 1933 - 8 August 2019 Husband of Patricia. Father and father-in-law of Leanne and Gary Sims, Christine and Tony Lever. Grandad of Ainsley, Liam, Cameron, Olivia and Grace. Brother of Alistair, Marion and Patricia (dec). Dearly loved by all his family. The funeral service for David will be held at the Presbyterian Church of St. Andrew, State Circle, Forrest on Friday, 16 August 2019 commencing at 12noon followed by committal prayers at the Norwood Park Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Heart Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019
