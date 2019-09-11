Home
Dawn O'REGAN


1937 - 2019
Dawn O'REGAN Obituary
DAWN JANETTE O'REGAN

9 October 1937 - 7 September 2019



Loving wife of John for 63 years.

Mother to Michael and Jeffrey.

Grandmother of seven and

great-grandmother of seven.



Dawn's loving family invite you to attend a

Graveside service at Queanbeyan Lawn

Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan on

MONDAY 16 September 2019,

commencing at 1:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kids with Cancer. Please see link below.

https://fundraisekwcf.everydayhero.com/

au/in-memory-of-dawn-and-her-fight-

against-cancer
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
