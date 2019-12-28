Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
5 Strangways Street
Curtin
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dea CAIRNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dea CAIRNS


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dea CAIRNS Obituary
DEA MAUREEN CAIRNS

27.7.1933 - 22.12.2019



Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Peter.

Loved mother of Michael and Matthew.

Grandma of Jamie, Caitlin, Brighid,

Tao and Kano.

Loved sister of Thais.



Many thanks to all the people at

Southern Cross Care Garran for all your

kindness and care over the past 3 years.



Thank you for all the wonderful years Dea.



'Goodnight sweet Dea and flights of

angels sing thee to thy rest.'



Mass of Christian Burial in thanksgiving

for the life of Dea will be offered in

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

5 Strangways Street Curtin on THURSDAY

9 January 2020, commencing at 10.30 am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -