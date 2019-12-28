|
|
DEA MAUREEN CAIRNS
27.7.1933 - 22.12.2019
Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Peter.
Loved mother of Michael and Matthew.
Grandma of Jamie, Caitlin, Brighid,
Tao and Kano.
Loved sister of Thais.
Many thanks to all the people at
Southern Cross Care Garran for all your
kindness and care over the past 3 years.
Thank you for all the wonderful years Dea.
'Goodnight sweet Dea and flights of
angels sing thee to thy rest.'
Mass of Christian Burial in thanksgiving
for the life of Dea will be offered in
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
5 Strangways Street Curtin on THURSDAY
9 January 2020, commencing at 10.30 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019