Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for DEAN BRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEAN BRICE


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
DEAN BRICE Obituary
DEAN CHRISTOPHER BRICE

10 April 1990 - 28 March 2020

Passed away peacefully to God's care

surrounded by the love of his family.



Much cherished son of Michael and Caterina

and dearly loved brother of Damian.

Adored grandson of Silvana (dec), Antonio (dec),

Isabell and Richard (dec).

Much loved by uncles and aunts Nick, Danielle,

Anthony, Angelo (dec), Margaret,

and cousins Nicholas (dec), Christopher (dec),

Tyron, Matthew, Kate and Bree.



Our beautiful troubled boy is in

God's loving care now

and forever in our hearts.



Heartfelt thanks to the caring ICU staff

at Calvary Hospital.



A celebration of Dean's life will be held

after the pandemic is over.

We look forward to honouring Dean's life

with family and friends at this time.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -