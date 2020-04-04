|
|
DEAN CHRISTOPHER BRICE
10 April 1990 - 28 March 2020
Passed away peacefully to God's care
surrounded by the love of his family.
Much cherished son of Michael and Caterina
and dearly loved brother of Damian.
Adored grandson of Silvana (dec), Antonio (dec),
Isabell and Richard (dec).
Much loved by uncles and aunts Nick, Danielle,
Anthony, Angelo (dec), Margaret,
and cousins Nicholas (dec), Christopher (dec),
Tyron, Matthew, Kate and Bree.
Our beautiful troubled boy is in
God's loving care now
and forever in our hearts.
Heartfelt thanks to the caring ICU staff
at Calvary Hospital.
A celebration of Dean's life will be held
after the pandemic is over.
We look forward to honouring Dean's life
with family and friends at this time.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020