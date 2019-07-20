DEANNA DESCIMA 16 May 1939 - 17 July 2019 Loved and loving wife of Syd. Adored mother of Catherine, Allison and Stuart. Mother-in-law of Wendy, and grandchildren Hannah and Sophie. Younger daughter of the late Gordon James and Alexandrena (Lexie) Wells, and younger sister to Pauline Hull (dec). Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at St. James Ward (St. Vincents Palliative Care Unit), for the love and kindness and exceptional care given to Deanna, and her family also. A particular thanks to Dr. Peter James of the Riseley Street Medical Centre, also to carer Anne Barron (Senior Helpers) for her love and care for her "lady" these past 4 Â½ years. Her smile outshone the brilliant Pole Star Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service of Mrs. Deanna Descima Edwards, to be held at the C. T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows, Launceston, on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save The Children, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Finney Funeral Services Launceston (03) 6343 2266 Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019