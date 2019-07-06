Home
Deirdre Mary CARMODY

Deirdre Mary CARMODY Obituary
DEIRDRE MARY CARMODY

4 December 1927 - 2 July 2019

(91 years)



Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by family.



Much loved wife of Rex for close to 69 years.

Sister of Betty Greer (dec), Claire Harrington,

Pam Campbell and Wendy Egan (dec).

Loving sister in-law to Ben (dec), Ian Campbell,

Dick Harrington (dec), and Noel Egan.

Aunty to many.

Mother of Colette Mackay,

Greg Carmody, Robert Carmody,

Margaret Patrick, Jane Ann Carmody (dec),

Paula Crowe, Bridget Lawson, Kate Gumley

and Gina Carmody and their partners.

Adored by her 30 grandchildren

and 27 great-grandchildren.



The beautiful dream that never ends.



Our heartfelt thanks to the many who

cared for Deirdre prior to her death including

Dr Stephen Keneally; Dr Arnagretta Hunter

and her team; Karyn Reis and

the Palliative Care team;

Dr Elizabeth O'Leary; Suong from

the Calvary Community Care team;

and Father Kieran Adams

and the Blackfriars Parish.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Deirdre will be celebrated at

Holy Rosary Catholic Church,

corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,

Watson on Monday, 8 July 2019,

commencing at 11:00 am.

A private burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Deirdre asked that you wear bright colours.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
