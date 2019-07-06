DEIRDRE MARY CARMODY



4 December 1927 - 2 July 2019



(91 years)







Passed away peacefully at home



surrounded by family.







Much loved wife of Rex for close to 69 years.



Sister of Betty Greer (dec), Claire Harrington,



Pam Campbell and Wendy Egan (dec).



Loving sister in-law to Ben (dec), Ian Campbell,



Dick Harrington (dec), and Noel Egan.



Aunty to many.



Mother of Colette Mackay,



Greg Carmody, Robert Carmody,



Margaret Patrick, Jane Ann Carmody (dec),



Paula Crowe, Bridget Lawson, Kate Gumley



and Gina Carmody and their partners.



Adored by her 30 grandchildren



and 27 great-grandchildren.







The beautiful dream that never ends.







Our heartfelt thanks to the many who



cared for Deirdre prior to her death including



Dr Stephen Keneally; Dr Arnagretta Hunter



and her team; Karyn Reis and



the Palliative Care team;



Dr Elizabeth O'Leary; Suong from



the Calvary Community Care team;



and Father Kieran Adams



and the Blackfriars Parish.







Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul



of Deirdre will be celebrated at



Holy Rosary Catholic Church,



corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,



Watson on Monday, 8 July 2019,



commencing at 11:00 am.



A private burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.







Deirdre asked that you wear bright colours.











Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019