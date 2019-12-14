|
DELIA MARGARET REILLY
19 January 1927 - 7 December 2019
Beloved wife of Harry (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law to
Helen and David Robson,
Susan and David Stirling,
Carmel and Ken Maguire, Katharine Reilly (dec),
Tim and Ann Reilly, and Pauline Mills.
Much loved and missed by her many
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Together again with her adored
husband Harry and baby Katharine.
In our hearts forever
A life well lived.
The funeral service for Delia will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,
17 December 2019, commencing at 2pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019