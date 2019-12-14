Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Delia REILLY


1927 - 2019
DELIA MARGARET REILLY

19 January 1927 - 7 December 2019



Beloved wife of Harry (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law to

Helen and David Robson,

Susan and David Stirling,

Carmel and Ken Maguire, Katharine Reilly (dec),

Tim and Ann Reilly, and Pauline Mills.



Much loved and missed by her many

grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Together again with her adored

husband Harry and baby Katharine.



In our hearts forever

A life well lived.



The funeral service for Delia will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,

17 December 2019, commencing at 2pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
