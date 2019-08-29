|
|
RHONDA LEIGH VANDENBROEK
12 October 1949 - 25 August 2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Much loved wife of Peter for 49 years.
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law
of Jacqui, Penny and Mike, and
Grammy of Ollie and Clem.
Loved daughter of
Richard (dec) and Lei MacGregor.
The funeral service for Rhonda will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen tomorrow
Friday, 30 August 2019, at 10:30 am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Garvan Institute, envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 29, 2019