DEN BROEK Rhonda VAN


1949 - 2019
DEN BROEK Rhonda VAN Obituary
RHONDA LEIGH VANDENBROEK

12 October 1949 - 25 August 2019

Passed away peacefully at home.



Much loved wife of Peter for 49 years.

Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law

of Jacqui, Penny and Mike, and

Grammy of Ollie and Clem.

Loved daughter of

Richard (dec) and Lei MacGregor.



The funeral service for Rhonda will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen tomorrow

Friday, 30 August 2019, at 10:30 am.

Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Garvan Institute, envelopes will be available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 29, 2019
