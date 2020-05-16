|
|
DENIS MICHAEL HOGAN
27 September 1922 - 12 May 2020
A Gentleman and a Canberran for over half a century, formerly of Melbourne, died peacefully in the presence of his family at National Capital Private Hospital after a short illness.
Dearly loved husband and soul mate
of Kathleen (dec.) for 62 years.
Cherished father and father-in-law of
Allan and Jenny, John and Cathy,
Paul and Paula
Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather
and Great Great Grandfather.
(A true Patriarch
with his own extensive 5G network)
Loved and respected by all his
nephews and nieces, their extended families
and his many good friends.
Our special thanks to the staff and management of BUPA Stirling, 'Olly' & 'Cossington' wards at Nat. Cap. Private and Dr Sasikala Selvadurai for their wonderful care and compassion
during this difficult period.
In recognition of the present COVID restrictions, a private funeral will be held for Denis followed by a memorial Mass for him at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020