William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Denis HOGAN


1922 - 2020
Denis HOGAN Obituary
DENIS MICHAEL HOGAN

27 September 1922 - 12 May 2020



A Gentleman and a Canberran for over half a century, formerly of Melbourne, died peacefully in the presence of his family at National Capital Private Hospital after a short illness.

Dearly loved husband and soul mate

of Kathleen (dec.) for 62 years.

Cherished father and father-in-law of

Allan and Jenny, John and Cathy,

Paul and Paula

Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather

and Great Great Grandfather.

(A true Patriarch

with his own extensive 5G network)

Loved and respected by all his

nephews and nieces, their extended families

and his many good friends.

Our special thanks to the staff and management of BUPA Stirling, 'Olly' & 'Cossington' wards at Nat. Cap. Private and Dr Sasikala Selvadurai for their wonderful care and compassion

during this difficult period.

In recognition of the present COVID restrictions, a private funeral will be held for Denis followed by a memorial Mass for him at a later date.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
