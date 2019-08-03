Home
DENISE MARIE EDLINGTON

DENISE MARIE EDLINGTON Obituary
DENISE MARIE EDLINGTON 12 January 1930 - 27 July 2019 Loved and loving wife of Thomas Edlington (dec). Loving wife of Stanley Maizey (dec). Cherished and much loved mother of Cathie, Julie, Bill and their partners. Loving and caring grandmother of Stephanie, Rachel, Megan, Jessica and Angela. Delighted great grandmother of Zeph and Delilah. "Forever in Our Hearts" Aged 89 years Denise's Funeral Service is to be held in the West Chapel of Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Wednesday 7 August at 1:45pm. Her family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra on Thursday 15 August at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
