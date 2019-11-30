|
DENISE NEWMAN 23 July 1942 - 29 November 2019 Born in Jubbelpore, India. Passed away peacefully at Fred Ward Gardens, surrounded by loved ones, with her husband Nick holding her hand. Cherished muse and lover of Nick. Loving mother of Natasha, Tamara, Alexander and Sonia and mother-in-law of Hilary. Proud grandmother of Blake, Tahlia, Abigail, Bella, Kate and Charlie. Denise's family would like to thank the staff at Fred Ward Gardens for their care and compassion. A celebration of Denise's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, 65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY, 6 December 2019 commencing at 12:00 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019