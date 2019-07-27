Home
Dennis Mark BURGE

Dennis Mark BURGE Obituary
DENNIS MARK BURGE

1 November 1964 - 22 July 2019



Loving son of

Joseph (Bill) and Janet Burge (dec).

Loved brother of

Diane, David (dec), Denise and Darren.

Much loved dad of Mark, Megan, Matthew,

Cassandra, Savannah and Casey-Jay.



Gone fishing.



Special thanks to the staff at

Clare Holland House for their

loving care of Dennis and his family.



The funeral service for Dennis will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

30 July 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
