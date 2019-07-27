|
|
DENNIS MARK BURGE
1 November 1964 - 22 July 2019
Loving son of
Joseph (Bill) and Janet Burge (dec).
Loved brother of
Diane, David (dec), Denise and Darren.
Much loved dad of Mark, Megan, Matthew,
Cassandra, Savannah and Casey-Jay.
Gone fishing.
Special thanks to the staff at
Clare Holland House for their
loving care of Dennis and his family.
The funeral service for Dennis will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
30 July 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019