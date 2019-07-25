Home
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS RAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS MORRO RAU

Add a Memory
DENNIS MORRO RAU Obituary
DENNIS MORRO RAU Dennis, aged 73, passed away peacefully in Hobart on 22 July 2019. Loved and loving husband of Ann. Father of Amelia and Lucy and Grandfather of Will, Scarlet, Ella and Mia. Dennis was born in Fairmont Minnesota, the youngest of 7 children to William and Clara Rau. He is survived by his beloved remaining siblings Fred Rau of Minnesota and Carole Anderson of Illinois. We would like to thank Dr Louise Nott and staff of the Gibson Unit for their dedication, commitment and compassion especially Cate and Alex. We will all miss you Dad, you can now go dancing on the ice.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.