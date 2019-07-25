|
|
DENNIS MORRO RAU Dennis, aged 73, passed away peacefully in Hobart on 22 July 2019. Loved and loving husband of Ann. Father of Amelia and Lucy and Grandfather of Will, Scarlet, Ella and Mia. Dennis was born in Fairmont Minnesota, the youngest of 7 children to William and Clara Rau. He is survived by his beloved remaining siblings Fred Rau of Minnesota and Carole Anderson of Illinois. We would like to thank Dr Louise Nott and staff of the Gibson Unit for their dedication, commitment and compassion especially Cate and Alex. We will all miss you Dad, you can now go dancing on the ice.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 25, 2019