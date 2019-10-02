|
|
DENNIS WARREN WARD
17 June 1961 - 26 September 2019
Dearly loved and loving father of Emily.
Beloved son of Ernie (dec) and Enid.
Much loved brother and brother in law of
Glenda and Paddy O'Keeffe
Much loved uncle of
Patrick and Jenna O'Keeffe,
Shannon and Cameron McAlister and
great-uncle of Charlie McAlister.
The family would like to thank the doctors
and nurses at The Canberra Hospital,
in particular the Renal Unit, who have
cared for Dennis over many years.
A difficult life lived with great courage.
The funeral service for Dennis will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street Mitchell on Tuesday,
8 October 2019, commencing at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation
to either the Kidney Foundation or
Leukaemia Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the Chapel.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019