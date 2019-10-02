Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis WARD


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dennis WARD Obituary
DENNIS WARREN WARD

17 June 1961 - 26 September 2019



Dearly loved and loving father of Emily.

Beloved son of Ernie (dec) and Enid.

Much loved brother and brother in law of

Glenda and Paddy O'Keeffe

Much loved uncle of

Patrick and Jenna O'Keeffe,

Shannon and Cameron McAlister and

great-uncle of Charlie McAlister.



The family would like to thank the doctors

and nurses at The Canberra Hospital,

in particular the Renal Unit, who have

cared for Dennis over many years.



A difficult life lived with great courage.



The funeral service for Dennis will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

Sandford Street Mitchell on Tuesday,

8 October 2019, commencing at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation

to either the Kidney Foundation or

Leukaemia Foundation.

Envelopes will be available at the Chapel.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.