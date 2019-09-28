|
|
DEREK FORD BRADLEY
7 April 1935 - 23 September 2019
Passed away peacefully at home
Beloved husband of Norma.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Paul and Cherie, Simon and Naomi,
John (dec) and Debra.
Adored Grandpa of Caitlin, Patrick,
Ella and Georgia.
A memorial service for Derek
will be held in the White Lady Chapel
101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen
on FRIDAY 4 October 2019
commencing at 2pm.
Privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Motor Neurone Disease Research,
in memory of John,
would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019