Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek BRADLEY


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Derek BRADLEY Obituary
DEREK FORD BRADLEY

7 April 1935 - 23 September 2019



Passed away peacefully at home



Beloved husband of Norma.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Paul and Cherie, Simon and Naomi,

John (dec) and Debra.

Adored Grandpa of Caitlin, Patrick,

Ella and Georgia.



A memorial service for Derek

will be held in the White Lady Chapel

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen

on FRIDAY 4 October 2019

commencing at 2pm.



Privately cremated.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Motor Neurone Disease Research,

in memory of John,

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.