|
|
DESMOND LAWRENCE BIRD
20 March 1942 - 12 September 2019
Loved husband of Noreen for 54 years.
Father to Helen, Andrew (dec), Paul,
Brendan and James and their spouses.
Pa to 7 grandchildren and
2 step-granchildren.
A service to celebrate Des' life will be held
at 11:00 am on THURSDAY 19 September
at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Aboretum, Forest Drive,
Molonglo Valley. Burial will follow at 1:45 pm
at Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019