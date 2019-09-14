Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Lawrence BIRD


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Desmond Lawrence BIRD Obituary
DESMOND LAWRENCE BIRD



20 March 1942 - 12 September 2019



Loved husband of Noreen for 54 years.

Father to Helen, Andrew (dec), Paul,

Brendan and James and their spouses.

Pa to 7 grandchildren and

2 step-granchildren.



A service to celebrate Des' life will be held

at 11:00 am on THURSDAY 19 September

at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Aboretum, Forest Drive,

Molonglo Valley. Burial will follow at 1:45 pm

at Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.