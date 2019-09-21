|
|
DESMOND ALAN MAGUIRE
1st January 1927 - 12th September 2019
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved husband of Barbara.
Loving father of Anne, Peter,
Paul, Stephen and Jane.
Cherished grandfather of Addie, Susan,
Clare, Heather; Brigit,
James, Rowan; Capella, John;
Marco; Michael, Anna and David.
Respected great-grandfather of Lex, Stella,
Roman; Flynn and Tessa.
Loved and respected always and forever.
Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of
the soul of Desmond will be offered in
St. Peter Chanel's Catholic Church
Weston Street, Yarralumla on
MONDAY 30 September 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will
proceed to Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip for burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019