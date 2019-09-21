Home
Desmond MAGUIRE


1927 - 2019
Desmond MAGUIRE Obituary
DESMOND ALAN MAGUIRE

1st January 1927 - 12th September 2019



Passed away peacefully.



Beloved husband of Barbara.

Loving father of Anne, Peter,

Paul, Stephen and Jane.

Cherished grandfather of Addie, Susan,

Clare, Heather; Brigit,

James, Rowan; Capella, John;

Marco; Michael, Anna and David.

Respected great-grandfather of Lex, Stella,

Roman; Flynn and Tessa.



Loved and respected always and forever.



Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of

the soul of Desmond will be offered in

St. Peter Chanel's Catholic Church

Weston Street, Yarralumla on



MONDAY 30 September 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.



At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will

proceed to Woden Cemetery,

Justinian Street, Phillip for burial.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
