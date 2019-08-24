|
|
DESMOND (DICK) JOHN TALBOT
Wing Commander (Rtd) RAAF
28 February 1929 - 16 August 2019
Passed away peacefully
after a brief illness aged 90.
Beloved husband of Anne (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of Richard (dec),
Bill and Valerie; Alex and Leanne.
Missed by grandchildren Melinda, Amelia,
Teale, Kat and family in WA, QLD and the UK.
A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Monday,
26 August 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019