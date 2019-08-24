Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond TALBOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond TALBOT

Add a Memory
Desmond TALBOT Obituary
DESMOND (DICK) JOHN TALBOT

Wing Commander (Rtd) RAAF

28 February 1929 - 16 August 2019



Passed away peacefully

after a brief illness aged 90.

Beloved husband of Anne (dec).

Loved father and father-in-law of Richard (dec),

Bill and Valerie; Alex and Leanne.

Missed by grandchildren Melinda, Amelia,

Teale, Kat and family in WA, QLD and the UK.



A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Monday,

26 August 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.