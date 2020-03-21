Home
Diana MILDERN


1936 - 2020
DIANA MILDERN

(nee Moreland)

1 December 1936 - 15 March 2020



Much loved wife of Ted (dec), sister of

Michael (dec), Kerry, Robert, aunt to their

children and a friend to many.



'I have enjoyed my life and have come to

its end without regrets that I may have

missed out on any of the wide variety

of experiences available to me'.



Heartfelt thank you to Dr Andrew Hughes

and the wonderful staff at The Canberra

Hospital for their care of Di and

support for the family.



Following Di's wishes there was

a private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
