|
|
DIANA MILDERN
(nee Moreland)
1 December 1936 - 15 March 2020
Much loved wife of Ted (dec), sister of
Michael (dec), Kerry, Robert, aunt to their
children and a friend to many.
'I have enjoyed my life and have come to
its end without regrets that I may have
missed out on any of the wide variety
of experiences available to me'.
Heartfelt thank you to Dr Andrew Hughes
and the wonderful staff at The Canberra
Hospital for their care of Di and
support for the family.
Following Di's wishes there was
a private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020