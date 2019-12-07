|
|
DIANA RUSSELL
18 March 1944 - 30 November 2019
Passed away peacefully.
Loved and loving wife of Bob.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Leslie, Julie, Brian and Mel.
Loved Nan of Brittany, Rhiannan, Jack,
Brendan, Dylan (dec), Terrilee, James, Emily,
Errin (dec), Adam (dec), Rebecca and
Great-Nan of Amelia, Austin, Braxton, Darcy
and all the extended family.
Heartfelt thanks to Goodwin Monash
and IRT Home Care.
The funeral service for Diana will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
10 December 2019, commencing at 4:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be
made to Kangara Waters IRT Home Care.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019