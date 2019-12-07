Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Diana RUSSELL


1944 - 2019
Diana RUSSELL Obituary
DIANA RUSSELL

18 March 1944 - 30 November 2019

Passed away peacefully.



Loved and loving wife of Bob.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Leslie, Julie, Brian and Mel.

Loved Nan of Brittany, Rhiannan, Jack,

Brendan, Dylan (dec), Terrilee, James, Emily,

Errin (dec), Adam (dec), Rebecca and

Great-Nan of Amelia, Austin, Braxton, Darcy

and all the extended family.



Heartfelt thanks to Goodwin Monash

and IRT Home Care.



The funeral service for Diana will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

10 December 2019, commencing at 4:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be

made to Kangara Waters IRT Home Care.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
