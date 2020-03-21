|
|
DIANNE FRASER
7 April 1950 - 15 March 2020
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by
family and close friends.
Due to current conditions, a small service
will be held for family at
Norwood Park Crematorium
on Thursday 26 March.
Dianne's memorial service will be held at
a future date to be advised.
Phone and video details will be
available so that everyone
who loved Dianne can be present.
In lieu of flowers, Dianne's family
wish that donations be made to the
Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW
to help other patients and their families
living with MND.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020