Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
Norwood Park Crematorium
Dianne FRASER


1950 - 2020
Dianne FRASER Obituary
DIANNE FRASER

7 April 1950 - 15 March 2020



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by

family and close friends.



Due to current conditions, a small service

will be held for family at

Norwood Park Crematorium

on Thursday 26 March.



Dianne's memorial service will be held at

a future date to be advised.

Phone and video details will be

available so that everyone

who loved Dianne can be present.



In lieu of flowers, Dianne's family

wish that donations be made to the

Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW

to help other patients and their families

living with MND.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
