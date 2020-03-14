|
|
DIMITRI SIKALOSKI
14 October 1944 - 8 March 2020
Passed away suddenly.
Beloved husband of Stojanka.
Loved and loving father of Zoran and Sasha.
Much loved brother of George,
Spase and Krste.
Forever in our hearts,
forever in our memories.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Dimitri will be held in the
Macedonian Orthodox Church, 313 Goyder Street, Narrabundah on THURSDAY,
19 March 2020, commencing at 10.00am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020