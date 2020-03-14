Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Macedonian Orthodox Church
313 Goyder Street
Narrabundah
Dimitri SIKALOSKI


1944 - 2020
Dimitri SIKALOSKI Obituary
DIMITRI SIKALOSKI

14 October 1944 - 8 March 2020



Passed away suddenly.



Beloved husband of Stojanka.

Loved and loving father of Zoran and Sasha.

Much loved brother of George,

Spase and Krste.



Forever in our hearts,

forever in our memories.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Dimitri will be held in the

Macedonian Orthodox Church, 313 Goyder Street, Narrabundah on THURSDAY,

19 March 2020, commencing at 10.00am.

Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
