|
|
Dion Francis Convine
21 December 1938 - 29 September 2019
Dearly loved husband of Valerie for over 58 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Kim & Andrew Van de Pol,
Tracy & Wayne Brown and
Melissa & Merv Vanderhor.
Proud 'DA' of all his grandchildren and their partners.
Super hero to his great grandchildren and
best mate Wally.
Dion's family would like to thank all who cared for him.
The funeral service for Dion will be held at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Phillip Avenue Watson, on Friday 4th October, commencing at 1:30pm.
Privately cremated
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 2, 2019