Dion Francis Convine



21 December 1938 - 29 September 2019



Dearly loved husband of Valerie for over 58 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Kim & Andrew Van de Pol,

Tracy & Wayne Brown and

Melissa & Merv Vanderhor.

Proud 'DA' of all his grandchildren and their partners.

Super hero to his great grandchildren and

best mate Wally.



Dion's family would like to thank all who cared for him.



The funeral service for Dion will be held at

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Phillip Avenue Watson, on Friday 4th October, commencing at 1:30pm.



Privately cremated



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 2, 2019
