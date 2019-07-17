Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores MUNOZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores MUNOZ

Add a Memory
Dolores MUNOZ Obituary
DOLORES MUÃ'OZ

22 February 1927 - 14 July 2019



Together again with her

much loved husband Andres (dec).

Sister to Cecilia (dec), Clarita and Chiquita.

Loved and cherished mother to Isabel, Andy, Miguel, Xavier and Dolores.

Mother-in-law to Jan and Jay.

Cherished by her 9 grandchildren and

6 great-grandchildren.

Aunty (Tita) to many.



Rest in peace and always remembered.



A requiem mass for Dolly will be celebrated at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, corner Chave and Blackham Streets, Holt on Monday, 22 July 2019, commencing at 11am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



A memorial service will be held, at a date yet to be determined, to celebrate the life of Dolly so as family and far away friends can attend.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to

Clare Holland House would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.