|
|
DOLORES MUÃ'OZ
22 February 1927 - 14 July 2019
Together again with her
much loved husband Andres (dec).
Sister to Cecilia (dec), Clarita and Chiquita.
Loved and cherished mother to Isabel, Andy, Miguel, Xavier and Dolores.
Mother-in-law to Jan and Jay.
Cherished by her 9 grandchildren and
6 great-grandchildren.
Aunty (Tita) to many.
Rest in peace and always remembered.
A requiem mass for Dolly will be celebrated at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, corner Chave and Blackham Streets, Holt on Monday, 22 July 2019, commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held, at a date yet to be determined, to celebrate the life of Dolly so as family and far away friends can attend.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to
Clare Holland House would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019