DON DWYER Born in Roma Qld on 5 July 1948 and died in Canberra on 11 April 2020. Don was a dear friend, comrade and colleague to all who knew him. Don worked as a journalist and media adviser, he was a member of his union (MEAA), a life member of the ALP, and an active member of the Labour History Society and the Vintage Reds (retired trade unionists) in Canberra. He will be missed. Donations can be made to "Reporters Without Borders". Vintage Reds vintagereds.ca[email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020