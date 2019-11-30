Home
Don PENDREIGH


1934 - 2019
Don PENDREIGH Obituary
DON PENDREIGH

12-6-1934 - 25-11-2019



Deeply loved and cherished

husband of Val for 64 years.

Kind and caring dad to Kim Pendreigh

and Michele Norris.

Mentor and best mate to his grandson

Joel Norris and 'Big Don' to great grandsons

Don and Van Norris.



We love and miss him. He will remain a part

of our lives forever and never be forgotten.



The family sincerely thank the staff at

Adria Village in Stirling for their

professional care and support of Don

and the family over the past 2 years,

particularly in the past few weeks.



Private burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
