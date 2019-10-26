Home
Donald CAMERON


1925 - 2019
Donald CAMERON Obituary
Donald (Don) Cameron

21 March 1925 - 22 October 2019



Late of Fisher and Uniting Care Mirinjani,

Weston Creek.



Dearly loved husband of Mary (deceased),

cherished father of Trevor and Dianne,

adored father-in-law of Sarah and Noel,

and most loved Poppa of Juliette,

Nevenya, Jasmine and Alyssa.



Don was adored by all he knew and

will be deeply missed.



A service in celebration of Don's life

will be held in Norwood Park Chapel,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,

TUESDAY 29 October 2019,

commencing 12 noon.



Thank you to the dedicated and caring staff

at Uniting Care Mirinjani.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
