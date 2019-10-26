|
|
Donald (Don) Cameron
21 March 1925 - 22 October 2019
Late of Fisher and Uniting Care Mirinjani,
Weston Creek.
Dearly loved husband of Mary (deceased),
cherished father of Trevor and Dianne,
adored father-in-law of Sarah and Noel,
and most loved Poppa of Juliette,
Nevenya, Jasmine and Alyssa.
Don was adored by all he knew and
will be deeply missed.
A service in celebration of Don's life
will be held in Norwood Park Chapel,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
TUESDAY 29 October 2019,
commencing 12 noon.
Thank you to the dedicated and caring staff
at Uniting Care Mirinjani.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019